Haines City police officer sexually assaulted sleeping woman, incident report says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 38-year-old Haines City police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping during a birthday celebration at an Orlando hotel.

According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Rafael Roldos had driven his unmarked agency pickup truck to the Hampton Inn on Universal Boulevard. He was there to celebrate his birthday.

The report shows Roldos gained access to a woman’s room after offering to check on her.

Then, the woman said, she awoke to him sexually assaulting her.

“She began to ask Jason to stop, but she was unable to push him off her due to their physical size difference,” the report reads.

Later that morning, the woman went to a local hospital where she met with deputies to press charges.

“It doesn’t matter who or what uniform you wear, it could be anyone,” said Kirsten Pindar, victims services director at Peace River Center.

Pindar and others agree, the woman behaved appropriately by taking action quickly.

“It’s hard for any sexual assault victim to come forward but particularly when it’s somebody in a position of power,” said Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. “The sooner you do it, the better chances that we have to help you as well as to gather that evidence that is so critical. We only have 120 hours post assault to gather DNA evidence.”

Roldos was charged with sexual battery on a physically helpless victim and burglary with assault or battery.

He has been with the Haines City Police Department since late 2007 and worked undercover. Leadership at Haines City Police Department declined a request for an interview Tuesday.

Roldos has been suspended without pay pending investigations. There have been no prior disciplinary action taken against him, according to the department.

News Channel 8 attempted to contact Roldos by phone but was unsuccessful.

He has been released on bond.