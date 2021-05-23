Haines City police looking for information on deadly shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Haines City Police Department is looking for any information on a deadly shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 12:40 p.m., an individual fired into a silver Toyota 4-Runner in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

According to the police department, 19-year-old Dyreon Outsey was hit in the head and taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

If you or anyone you know has information on the incident, please call HCPD at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, submit a tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or online.