HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Haines City police are continuing a search for a suspect after a shooting Sunday evening left a 24-year-old man dead and another man injured.

Police are currently searching for the alleged suspect, 22-year-old Kristavion Jacoi Harris. HCPD said he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Harris is wanted on warrants for second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police.

According to the Haines City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Avenue North around 3:30 p.m. in Haines City for reports of a disturbance with shots fired.

Upon arrival, authorities located a 24-year-old man who had been shot “several times.” HCPD said live-saving measures were given to the man, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The police department shared that before officers got to the scene, a second person had been shot — a 46-year-old man. According to HCPD, he was taken to the hospital by a private party. His condition is what police described as “stable.”

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.