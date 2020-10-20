Haines City pastor charged with exploiting elderly woman for over $35,000

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City pastor was arrested Friday and charged with exploiting an elderly woman with visual, hearing, and mobility impairments for more than $35,000.

The Haines City Police Department said Abner Anibal Rolon, 46, presented himself as a contractor to an 85-year-old woman who needed home repairs done so she could sell her home. Police said he gave her a business card back in June for “A Servant’s Hand” that presented himself as a contractor licensed to perform a number of services.

Police say Rolon is not a licensed contractor, and incorrectly installed light fixtures, electrical work, windows, ceiling fans, and a water heater at her home. The Haines City Building Division and Code Compliance unit said all the work needed to be redone. Additionally, police said Rolon charged the woman for roof and porch repairs that weren’t even made.

Police said Rolon sent the victim six bills between July and September totaling $36,440.

A warrant was issued for Rolon early last week and he turned himself in on Friday.

“To take advantage of an elderly woman trying to sell her home and to this extent is simply unconscionable,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “We should be able to rely on our local pastors to serve as community leaders — not lying, stealing and taking advantage of people.”

