HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A new dog park will be named after a Haines City Fire Department rescue dog who died in 2018.

On Tuesday, the Parks and Recreation Department broke ground on Ember Dog Park, located at 896 Lily Ave.

The park’s namesake, Ember, was found in rough shape and tied to a tree back in 2010. Firefighters rescued her and brought her in to the department to serve as a fire dog.

Ember worked as a rescue dog until she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in 2018. The department made the difficult decision to have her euthanized so she could avoid suffering.

A statue of Ember will be placed at the new park before it opens. Park construction will cost $545,000 and is expected to take six months.