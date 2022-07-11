POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City police officer is recovering after being accidentally hit by a sheriff’s office cruiser while responding to a domestic violence incident.

“We are proud of Officer Brad Webster’s response to the domestic violence incident that resulted in his injury,” wrote Haines City Interim Police Chief Loyd Stewart in a statement. “When we hear a call that a fellow officer is involved in a violent situation, regardless if it is from another agency, we respond.”

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the Sunset Palm Hotel in Davenport overnight Thursday.

Officer Brad Webster

Source: Haines City Police Department

A sergeant witnessed a 15-year old boy holding his 18-year old girlfriend by the hair, who is seven months pregnant.

“He had been beating her up. He choked her, he bit her, he pushed her. And when the sergeant arrived on scene, she demanded that she release her,” said Carrie Horstman, media relations administrator with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sergeant said the teenager was combative when she tried to separate the pair and restrain him.

“He was actively fighting her,” Horstman said. “She ended up having to use her taser. This guy’s 5’9, 190 pounds. Our sergeant’s probably 5’5 but she’s tough. She’s the only female on our SWAT team actually.”

The sergeant called for backup.

That’s when Webster and other Polk County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene.

“He jumped a fence to get into the parking lot to respond to the scene,” Horstman said. “Once he did that, he apparently was in the path of one of our lieutenants who was arriving at the scene as well. It sort of happened all at once. It happened very fast. I believe the front of the lieutenant’s truck hit him to the point where he fell to the ground.”

Webster was treated and released from the hospital after the incident but returned to a hospital the following day as injuries from the crash lingered.

“We see situations where K-9 handlers are injured by other K-9s. It’s the heat of the moment, the adrenaline’s flowing, they’re racing to the scene and they’re not gonna, maybe, stop and take 3 extra seconds,” Horstman said.

The teenager is facing eight charges in total, including battery on a pregnant individual, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Some charges are related to Webster’s injuries.