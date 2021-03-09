Haines City offering walk-up vaccines Tuesday without appointments

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Haines City is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals Tuesday without any appointment or registration.

The vaccination event is being held at the Lake Eva Event Center at 799 Johns Avenue in Haines City until 4 pm. Walk-ups are being accepted and the city is telling interested individuals that pre-registration isn’t required.

The vaccine is available only those eligible by meeting one of the following criteria:

People aged 65 and older

Healthcare workers with direct patient care (any age)

Sworn law enforcement officers aged 50 and older

Firefighters aged 50 and older

K-12 school personnel aged 50 and older

Those receiving the vaccine must be a full-time or part-time Florida resident and bring photo identification, such as a Florida driver’s license, or proof of residency. School personnel, law enforcement and healthcare professionals are asked to bring their work ID.

Officials say there is a very limited supply of the vaccine.

Additional information and questions about the Haines City vaccination event can be directed to the Polk Department of Health at (863) 519-7900.