Haines City man accused of raping 2 teen girls

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 38-year-old man is accused of raping two 15-year-old girls at his home in Haines City, police said.

Joshua Tyler Ayers was arrested for 20 counts of custodial sexual battery and one count of sexual battery, an arrest report states.

According to police, the girls had arranged to have a sleepover at Ayers’ home before a trip to Legoland on Jan. 9. Police said Ayers picked up one of the victims from Alachua County and drove her to his home in Haines City, where the other victim was waiting.

Two days later, he sexually battered both victims at the home, police said.

The mother of one of the victims reported the incident to the police on Thursday. One of the victims told police she was battered by Ayers about 20 times, according to the arrest report.

Police did not say how Ayers knew the victims, but the crime of custodial sexual battery is defined as sexual battery by a person of familial or custodial authority to a person who is between the ages of 12 and 18. It’s considered to be a first-degree felony.

Investigators say Ayers admitted to sexually battering one of the victims in a message on social media, but denied the allegations made by the other victim.

Police said they have obtained a search warrant and plan to review Ayers’ electronic devices.

“The suspect’s actions are reprehensible, disgusting and unfathomable,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “We are going to do everything in our power to get justice for these victims. We will see to it that this suspect never harms anyone ever again.”

