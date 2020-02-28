Haines City man accused of raping 2 teen girls

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Haines City Police Department)

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 38-year-old man is accused of raping two 15-year-old girls at his home in Haines City, police said.

Joshua Tyler Ayers was arrested for 20 counts of custodial sexual battery and one count of sexual battery, an arrest report states.

According to police, the girls had arranged to have a sleepover at Ayers’ home before a trip to Legoland on Jan. 9. Police said Ayers picked up one of the victims from Alachua County and drove her to his home in Haines City, where the other victim was waiting.

Two days later, he sexually battered both victims at the home, police said.

The mother of one of the victims reported the incident to the police on Thursday. One of the victims told police she was battered by Ayers about 20 times, according to the arrest report.

Police did not say how Ayers knew the victims, but the crime of custodial sexual battery is defined as sexual battery by a person of familial or custodial authority to a person who is between the ages of 12 and 18. It’s considered to be a first-degree felony.

Investigators say Ayers admitted to sexually battering one of the victims in a message on social media, but denied the allegations made by the other victim.

Police said they have obtained a search warrant and plan to review Ayers’ electronic devices.

“The suspect’s actions are reprehensible, disgusting and unfathomable,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “We are going to do everything in our power to get justice for these victims. We will see to it that this suspect never harms anyone ever again.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8"

Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber"

Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend"

FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start"

11 dog stolen pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 dog stolen pkg"

8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020"

City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery"

“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss