HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City man died Saturday night after an ATV incident in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said that the 22-year-old was heading north on North 15th Street at 11:10 p.m. while traveling at a high speed.

Troopers said the man tried to hit the brakes on his ATV for stopped traffic, but he lost control, with the ATV flipping over.

The ATV rider was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to the FHP.