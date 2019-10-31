LIVE NOW /
Haines City students arrested for bringing BB guns to school

Polk County

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two high school students were arrested after they brought two BB guns to school and used the weapons in Ridge Community High School on Wednesday morning.

According to the Haines City Police Department, the school was placed on heightened security during the investigation after police say the two used the guns in the hallway at school.

“Those who saw and reported seeing a gun in this case should also be
commended,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “Being brave enough to speak up will protect students and in some cases, can save lives.”

Both teens were arrested and transported to a juvenile assessment center.

