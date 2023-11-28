HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City High School math teacher was arrested Tuesday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, police said.

According to the Haines City Police Department, officers became aware of the alleged relationship between the teacher, 23-year-old Kevin Rodriquez-Febus, and a student after a tipster, who suspected there was an inappropriate relationship, told officials.

The police department said the victim, who was not identified, told officers that she and Febus had been in a “dating relationship” since earlier this year. She told police Febus had contacted her through an Xbox game, adding that the two would meet at different locations throughout the state to go on dates.

After interviewing the student, detectives then met with Febus, who told authorities that he was “in love” with the victim and “wanted a relationship with her.”

According to a press release, Febus told detectives that he was the victim’s boyfriend and she was his girlfriend. The 23-year-old also admitted to several acts of inappropriate behavior with the victim.

He was charged with offenses against students by authority figures – a second-degree felony. Police never stated how old the victim was.

“We are thankful to the witness who spoke up on behalf of the victim, as this inappropriate relationship would have likely continued.” Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said. “Based on the initial contact between the victim and the suspect taking place online, I would encourage parents to always be mindful of who their children are communicating with and the nature of their conversations.”

Polk County School Board Superintendent Fred Heid said teachers and school employees are held to the highest standards. Heid added that the school will continue to fully cooperate with officials.

“We trust them with our children, and anyone who takes advantage of such positions of authority has no place within our schools. We are moving forward with ending this person’s employment with Polk County Public Schools, and we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation,” he said.

Anyone with additional information about the case or other potential victims should call the police department at 863-421-3636 Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477.