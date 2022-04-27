HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspect in a brawl-turned-shooting at a Haines City bar turned himself into police Tuesday.

Miguel Angel Ferretiz Zapata Jr., 37, was arrested by Haines City Police on six charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Zapata was wanted after police said he and three other men beat up a victim outside Rudys Liquorup Lounge Saturday night. Zapata then pulled out a gun and fired several indiscriminate shots, according to police.

The victim was hit in the back with some kind of debris from those shots, police said.

The other three suspects were identified as Cesir Rios, Carlos Luna and Christian Luna. Rios was charged with simple battery. Both Lunas were charged with felony battery.