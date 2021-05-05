Gunshots fired during brawl at adult softball game in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say somebody fired shots at two vehicles after a rivalry came to blows at an adult softball game in Winter Haven Tuesday night.

The Winter Haven Police Department said the incident occurred at about 9:35 p.m. during a game at the Polk State College DiamondPlex, 999 Avenue H Northeast in Winter Haven.

According to police, the event took a violent turn when players from two opposing teams got into an altercation, and one was “sucker-punched.” Police said the only injuries reported were minor abrasions.

Police said the person who punched the player got into a vehicle, and shots were fired from the car as it left the parking lot. Two cars were hit by bullets, but no one was shot, police said.

The shooter was not identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Those with information are being asked to call detectives at 863-291-5752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).