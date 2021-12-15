Loaded gun found in student’s backpack after fight at Lake Wales High School, police say

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lake Wales High School student was arrested after a gun was found in their backpack Thursday afternoon.

Police say 18-year-old Courtney Brown was involved in a fight during lunch at the school, according to a release by the police department on Thursday.

Police say Brown and five other students were arrested following the fight. Brown’s gun, a Glock 26 handgun was loaded but was inside his backpack and never used during the fight.

The Lake Wales Police Department will have an increased presence on the campus the rest of this week and detectives and school resource officers are actively investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact School Resource Officer David Hernandez with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.