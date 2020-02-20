Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you noticed it takes longer to get around in Polk County?

It’s not just you. The county is growing…a lot.

“Roads that you traveled before that it seemed like, ‘Hey I used to get there in 5 minutes and now it’s taking me 20 minutes,’” said Chandra Frederick, assistant county manager in the Office of Planning & Development.

And it’s not slowing down.

It’s estimated Polk County’s population could top one million by 2045. About 700,000 currently people live in Polk County.

The fastest-growing area by far – no matter who you ask – is the northeast corner of the county, specifically Davenport.

“It is, to put it, mildly, staggering,” said Brian Rick, communications specialist for the Florida Department of Transportation.

