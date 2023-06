MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new clean hydrogen and carbon plant Tuesday morning.

The plant will be built on 10-acres of land off Old Highway 37 in Mulberry by Korea-based LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation.

According to a release, the event symbolizes the collaboration between LowCarbon, Florida-based Ocean Green Hydrogen and the Florida State Government to develop a clean hydrogen hub project.

8 On Your Side will cover the event which starts at 9 a.m.