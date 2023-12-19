LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Lakeland men were arrested over the weekend after Polk County deputies said they stole $300 worth of frozen meat, ice cream and Gatorade from a church.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Nelson Newman and 27-year-old Ronald McCain broke into an outbuilding at Christ Memorial Baptist Church in Lakeland early Friday morning.

Deputies said the men loaded the stolen items on their bicycle with an attached trailer.

Investigators showed images of the bike and trailer to residents, which led them to Meridian Avenue. Deputies said they later found the two men with several containers of Lactaid ice cream and a case of Gatorade.

Deputies said the men refused to tell them where the stolen frozen meat was.

During an interview, investigators said Newman told deputies that he was lactose intolerant.

“These two Grinches got caught stealing $300 worth of frozen food and Gatorade from a church. Both are not strangers to the county jail—Newman has 26 previous arrests and this is McCain’s 10th arrest. My guess is that if they showed up at the church and asked for help, they would have received it. Instead, they stole from the church and we took them to jail,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.