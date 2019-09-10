Grieving Polk Co. father eager for answers in unsolved home invasion homicide

DUNDEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County father is pleading for answers to help solve his 25-year old daughter’s murder in late June.

“We can’t rest. We still wondering: how can it be?” asked Ransie Collins. “I couldn’t do nothing for her. I couldn’t even tell her I love her.”

His daughter, Shabreon “Shay” Collins, was shot inside her Daniel Street apartment on June 27th.

Courtesy Ransie Collins

He describes the mother of two as funny and someone who loved family.

This summer has been hard for Collins, especially with no answers.

“Try to act like I’m happy or smile or something like that, when inside I’m really not. I’m really torn by it. I miss her,” Collins said.

There have been no arrests and no cooperating witnesses, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

“No one is helping us with our investigation. No one saw anything,” said Sheriff Judd. “This is the only murder we have unsolved for the last ten years. Our goal is to get this one solved as well.”

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives are trying to identify a man seen driving a black Kia near Collins’ apartment the night of the shooting. He was captured on surveillance video entering a 7-Eleven store nearby.

There is a potentially distinguishable green air freshener hanging from the rearview window, according to Sheriff Judd.

“We don’t suspect that this person is responsible for the murder of Shay, but we need to talk to him,” said Sheriff Judd. “He may not even recognize what he saw.”

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The shooting was likely drug-related. Collins’ boyfriend sold drugs out of the home, according to Sheriff Judd.

“That doesn’t matter to me. Everyone’s God’s children and she deserves justice,” Sheriff Judd said.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Think of her as one of your family members, or your child, or your sister, or anyone in your family or you friend. You would want to know. That’s how we feel,” said Ransie Collins.

If you recognize this man, or have any information about the car, the sheriff’s office asks you to call Detective Shireman at 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit the Heartland Crimestoppers website and click on “Submit A Tip.”