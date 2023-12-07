TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Delays to the installation of a much-needed traffic light are under scrutiny after a teenager was struck and killed by a school bus in Lakeland this week.

Jaxon Crabtree, 15, was killed while crossing the busy intersection of Pipkin Road and Medulla Road on Tuesday morning.

People who live nearby said there’s been several crashes at that intersection over recent years, and getting a traffic light installed has been a slow process. The project has been on hold for several months. County officials said a supply shortage is to blame for the delay.

The intersection is at the entrance of the Riverstone housing development. According to an agreement with the city in 2018, the developers are responsible for installing traffic signals. Jay Jarvis, Polk County’s road and drainage director addressed the delays at a news conference on Wednesday.

“The electronic equipment that is required to do those signals, the cabinets and those types of things are currently experiencing anywhere we’ve been told a year to 18 months delay,” Jarvis said.

Jaxon was a sophomore at the Central Florida Aerospace Academy. He was passionate about the JROTC and had his sights set on becoming a pilot.

“I would just give him a big old hug, and tell him how proud of him I was, but he knew that,” his father, Jason Crabtree said.

Jason Crabtree is making it his mission to keep this from happening again, and wants to make sure the changes are in place by the spring.

“What steps can we take to have all the kids make it to school, and make it home from school in one piece?” Jason Crabtree asked.

Polk County officials said the new traffic light is expected to be installed by March.