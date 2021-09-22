Grand jury formally charges Marine in Lakeland family massacre

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — A grand jury has formally charged Bryan Riley in a 22-count indictment that includes four first-degree murder counts in the fatal shooting of a Lakeland family authorities say he attacked at random.

Court documents show the indictment was filed Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court against Bryan Riley.

Other charges included attempted murder, kidnapping, arson, burglary, and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.

Riley, a 33-year-old Marine, could ultimately face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the murders. He has not entered a plea.

Prosecutors have not announced a decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

Riley was supposed to have a first appearance Wednesday, however, it has been postponed to Thursday to allow his attorney to be in jail with him.

He is accused of killing Justice Gleason, Theresa Lanham who was in a relationship with Gleason, Lanham’s mother Catherine Delgado, and Gleason’s infant son Jody, who was born in May. Gleason’s 11-year-old daughter, from a previous relationship, is the only survivor of the shooting.