POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A new TikTok trend challenging people to kick in front doors prompted a simple warning from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd — “People here tend to be armed.”

The message came after a group of seven people, possibly juveniles, were spotted walking down a neighborhood with flashlights after a door on the same block had been kicked in and damaged. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened along the 5000 block of Shadyglen Drive in Lakeland.

“Sheriff Grady Judd would like to remind everyone who might be entertaining thoughts of pranking or ‘doing a TikTok challenge’ regarding kicking in doors, that people here tend to be armed and may respond accordingly if they are home when their door is kicked in,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Colletti at 863-577-1600 or at ccolletti@polksheriff.org.