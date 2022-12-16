LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has debuted its brand new 2022 edition of its famous Grady Judd bobblehead.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media that this new Bobble Grady, made in honor of its headline-making leader, to commemorate his 50 years in law enforcement.

Each mini-Grady is signed by the man himself and comes with a model 1972 Ford Galaxie, the sheriff’s first patrol car.

The bobbleheads cost $20, which will go to the Polk Sheriff’s Charities Inc. Supplies are limited so the sheriff’s office has limited purchases to three per person.

The Bobble Gradys are available at the following locations:

Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven

Southwest District, 4120 US Hwy 98 South (near Polk State campus), Lakeland

Northwest District, 1045 Wedgewood Estates Blvd (near Best Buy), north Lakeland

Northeast District, 1100 Dunson Road (just past Cracker Barrel), Davenport

Central District, 3635 Avenue G NW (next to Westwood Middle School), Winter Haven

Southeast District, 4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way (Thompson Nursery Rd @ US 27), Lake Wales

The bobbleheads will be available for sale Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Purchases must be made in person and in cash only.