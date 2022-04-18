WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff Grady Judd will give an update Monday on the homicide of a St. Petersburg man after a drug deal at a Davenport rental home.

Deputies said that Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, rented the house on Acorn Court through Airbnb on April 8, 2022, to sell marijuana along with other individuals.

Last Wednesday, an unknown group of people entered the rental and shot Johnson dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance video showed a group of three men carry Johnson’s body out of the home. Photos released by deputies showed four persons of interest.

(Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Judd is expected to release more video that showed two persons of interest different from the men previously seen entering and leaving the home.

Detectives are asking anyone to identify the men involved in Johnons’s death. If you have any information, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

You can also send tips online to the Crime Stoppers website.