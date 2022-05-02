WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City man was arrested Sunday after fatally shooting a man and injuring another after an argument at a local bar, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at 5:00 p.m. at the Shady Cove Bar on State Road 544 East, in an unincorporated part of Haines City.

The sheriff’s office said that incident began as an argument between Joshua Badillo, 31, of Haines City and a group of motorcyclists.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the initial disturbance between Badillo and the motorcyclists calmed down when he bought them a round of beer.

However, Badillo then followed them to an outdoor part of the bar and continued to harass them until he was asked to leave, the sheriff’s office said.

Judd said as Badillo left, he continued to argue with the group until he turned back around, pushed past several people, and fired at the group — hitting a 32-year-old man from Lakeland.

In response, a 54-year-old man from Plant City ran outside and shot at Badillo as he ran away to his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the two men exchanged gunfire as the suspect drove away, wounding each other in the process.

The 54-year-old ended up dying from a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after arriving at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The 32-year-old was also hospitalized for gunshot wounds in his hand and groin, but deputies said he is still alive.

Badillo was later found wounded at his parents’ house. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and tampering with evidence.

“This guy should spend the rest of his life in prison for his efforts,” Judd said.