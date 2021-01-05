Grady Judd to be sworn in for 5th term as Polk County sheriff

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Grady Judd will start a historic fifth term as Polk County sheriff this week, when he is scheduled to be sworn into office during a ceremony on Tuesday.

In July, the sheriff’s office said Judd had secured another term after nobody qualified to run against him. He’s the first sheriff in the county’s history to be elected to a fifth term.

According to reports, Judd hasn’t had an opponent on the ballot in more than 15 years. He was first elected sheriff in 2004 after 32 years with the agency. The county sheriff serves a 4-year-term.

Judd is slated to be sworn in during an oath of office ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch the event live on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.

