Watch: Grady Judd reviews surveillance footage from fatal gas station drug deal

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating two teenagers accused of armed robbery and first degree murder after a drug deal gone bad at a 7-Eleven gas station.

Sheriff Grady Judd said 18-year-old Tarmetris Mack and 17-year-old Alfred Higgs, Jr. shot a Poinciana man Monday at a 7-Eleven gas station on Marigold Avenue in Poinciana. The incident took place just after 3 p.m.

The victim, a father of three, met the suspects at the store to sell them a bag of marijuana, the Judd said. During the transaction, Higgs and Mack robbed the victim, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

The victim was later found by deputies inside his car dead with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage from the store at the time of the shooting. You can view it in the video player above.

Mack is about 6 feet tall and Higgs is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. They may be driving Mack’s 2016 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag PVZB39.

Higgs’ criminal history includes 7 felonies and 6 misdemeanors, in Homestead, Osceola, and Polk, including carrying a concealed weapon, vehicle theft, trespassing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

If anyone has any information that could help in this investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

LATEST STORIES: