POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man with five prior DUI arrests was charged with a sixth Thursday after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said he fled from a roll-over crash on Creekwood Run in unincorporated Lakeland.

According to an affidavit, deputies were called the single-vehicle crash Thursday around 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found a bronze 2019 Kia Sportage laying on its roof with the driver’s side rear door open.

Deputies said the SUV was unoccupied, but an open container of alcohol was found on the ground near the opened door.

Kevin Patrick, 55, of Lakeland, was found “wet and covered in grass and dirt” while walking on Creekwood Run about a mile from the crash, documents added. When deputies approached him, they claimed he dropped the key to the SUV involved in the crash.

Deputies claimed Patrick told them he found the key and was “thinking someone on Facebook would report it missing” and then he’d give it to that person.

Patrick allegedly smelled of alcohol had bloodshot and watery eyes, deputies said, adding he would frequently blink his eyes and spoke with a slur.

Sometime later, Patrick told deputies the Kia belonged to his roommate, who is currently incarcerated.

“When someone gets behind the wheel of a vehicle drunk, they have no regard for life,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Thank God he didn’t hurt or kill anyone when he was driving under the influence on Thursday. With five prior DUI arrests, Patrick has been given chance after chance to change. Not to mention he’s not even supposed to be behind the wheel of a car because he doesn’t have a valid license. He needs to stay locked up.”

Patrick was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was held with no bond. Patrick’s driver’s license was suspended in 2013.

His criminal history includes seven felonies and 15 misdemeanors for DUI (five prior arrests), burglary, trespassing, aggravated assault, DUI with property damage, attempted escape, and multiple driving with a suspended license, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.