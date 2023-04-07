POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd teamed up with Koda the Fluff, a “little dog doing big things,” to help spread a message about road safety.

Koda, sporting black sunglasses while driving her tiny red convertible, took a drive alongside Sheriff Judd as he told Polk County residents to avoid distracted driving.

“Koda’s here reminding you to be safe while you drive,” Judd said in the video. “Don’t be distracted. Do you notice: Koda is not looking at her cellphone, she’s not looking at her driver’s license, She’s not being reckless — she’s just being cool.”

In a separate video posted to Facebook, Koda also brought Sheriff Judd a 7-Up and a Moon Pie.

“Koda came to visit with me today and she brought me some of my favorite things. So Koda and I want you just to chill out, eat a Moon Pie, drink a 7-Up, and drive safe… and quit shootin’ at each other,” Judd said. “You’re awesome.