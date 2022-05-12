POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to discuss the arrest of two Davenport parents following the negligent child abuse and death of a 2-year-old, according to a news release.

Sheriff Judd is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from the Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven.

Deputies said both parents were arrested, but no further information was immediately released.

WFLA News Channel 8 will stream the conference in the player above. This is a developing story.