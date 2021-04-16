Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference Friday morning in Lakeland.

DeSantis will be joined by the Department of Economic Opportunity executive director, Dane Eagle.

The DEO has been under harsh scrutiny the past year as many Floridians out of a job during the coronavirus pandemic experienced issues when trying to file for unemployment benefits.

A state investigation into the problem found the system was not properly designed or tested and was not responsive during the crisis. According to the report, the primary vendor, Deloitte, had only tested the system for 4,200 users. It was supposed to accommodate 200,000.

Issues with the online system have only continued. On Thursday, the unemployment assistance website was temporarily down due to a system outage.

The press conference will take place at 10:45 a.m. at Bonnet Springs Park, located at 275 North Webster Avenue.

You can watch the full press conference on WFLA.com or News Channel 8’s Facebook page.