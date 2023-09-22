POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A thief who went into a Polk County jewelry store on Wednesday to steal a gold necklace ended up in silver “bracelets,” courtesy of police.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, Shaneka Webb, 37, of Tampa entered Kay Jewelers located at 438 Eagle Ridge Drive and asked to see a $6,000 10k gold, 24-inch necklace.

An employee told officials that when they handed Webb the necklace, she immediately ran and took off in her vehicle.

Officers found Webb in the parking lot of Gate Gas Station just down the road. However, when officers tried to stop her, she jumped in her car and fled the lot.

Webb was eventually blocked in by police near the Sunshine Flea Market, off Highway 27. On Friday, police found the necklace in that area, where Webb was able to dispose of it before getting arrested.

The Lake Wales Police Department gave Webb a complimentary pair of silver bracelets and booked her into the Polk County Jail on charges of grand theft, fleeing to elude, and driving with a suspended license, of which she is a repeat offender.

Police said Webb has a lengthy history of previous grand thefts, violent crimes, drug charges, and fraud.

Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to contact Lake Wales Police Department Detect David Arana at 863-678-4223, ext. 2007. Anonymous tips can be made through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.