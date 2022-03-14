‘God is still good’: Pastor at Bartow church vows to rebuild after fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pastor at a church with a long history of serving its Bartow community vows to stay put despite a devastating fire.

The fire, at Main Street Baptist Church, was reportedly called in by a passerby at around 3:30 Sunday morning.

The lead pastor Adam Mayfield was awoken by a knock on his door before the sun came up.

When he arrived at the church, the flames were nearly extinguished.

“We were able to get the cross that was hanging on the back which was really cool and just a couple other little things. So everything underneath, all the books and all the materials and everything else is pretty much gone,” said Mayfield.

Mayfield said the electrical fire started in the attic above the sanctuary.

Courtesy – Adam Mayfield

The sanctuary, where 100 people attend service every Sunday, was destroyed. The basement underneath sustained heavy water damage.

“I joked around a lot that they never taught us in Bible college how to pastor a church through a pandemic. I‘ve never had a class on how to pastor a church through this either,” said Mayfield.

The church was built at 1140 East Main Street in 1947. The church originated at another location in the 1920s.

Worship leader Heather O’Cain said she has been attending services at the Main Street Baptist Church for 20 years.

“I was pregnant with both my children in this church. Their first Sundays coming to church, we brought them here. They were dedicated here. There are a lot of memories here but that doesn’t mean that new memories can’t be made in a new beautiful facility because the church is us, the church is not a building,” she said

Mayfield said he held service at another church’s gymnasium Sunday and led a prayer at the site of his fire-damaged church as well.

He does not know yet about future services.

“What I do know is we’re not leaving. We’re staying here. We love this community. We love this church. We love the neighborhood that we’re in and we love the opportunity to serve them,” said Mayfield.

The church had recently purchased new technology to improve its streaming capabilities.

New computers, microphones, televisions are destroyed and were not the cause of the fire, according to Mayfield.

As Mayfield and the other church leaders see it, the fire is less of a tragedy and more of a new challenge to overcome.

“Exactly 3 years ago today, I preached a sermon talking about adversity. In that sermon, the statement I said was ‘God is still God and God is still good,’ so that’s what’s going to be on our sign for a while,” he said.

According to a spokesperson from the Bartow Police Department, the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.