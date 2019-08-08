Gator attacks, kills dog in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Wildlife officials are searching for an alligator that attacked and killed a dog in Polk County.

FWC officials say they received a report Thursday morning that a dog was taken by an alligator from a retention pond in Auburndale.

WFLA spoke with the dog’s owner, Cynthia Robinson. She says the alligator killed her dog “Tank.”

The FWC is now working with the Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division. A nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to try and find the gator.

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of a beloved family pet,” the FWC said in a statement.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.