TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A gas station employee was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1,000 worth of lottery tickets from a RaceTrac store in Davenport.

Ruddy Montan Ventura, 22, was reportedly seen on store cameras pocketing scratch-off tickets from the RaceTrac on 43250 U.S. Highway 27, multiple times between Nov. 1 and Nov. 17.

The total loss was valued at $940. The report did not mention whether Ventura won any money.

When his manager confronted him and showed him the surveillance video, Ventura allegedly confessed to the crime and handed her a written note in which he admitted to the theft.

Deputies responded to the business and took Ventura into custody. He was arrested and charged with grand theft, then booked into the Polk County Jail before being released on a $1,000 bond.