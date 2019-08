WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Winter Haven residents are being asked to stay inside while crews respond to a gas leak.

Winter Haven police say the leak is in the area of Crossroads Boulevard just off Crump Road near Country Club Road. Residents in that area are being asked to stay inside.

Roadways near the gas leak are also being shut down out of an abundance of caution.

Police say Central Florida Gas is heading to the scene.

