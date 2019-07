TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland Fire Department is currently looking into a reported gas leak that is causing road closures.

According to officials, New Tampa Highway is closed near Publix Bakery Warehouses due to an underground gas leak after equipment hit a line.

TECO is working to repair the line now.

The closure may last a few hours and is blocking traffic both ways. Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes.