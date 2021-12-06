Gas leak causes evacuation at Winter Haven Life Care Center

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven fire personnel are evacuating the Life Care Center on Cypress Gardens Boulevard after a digging mishap caused a gas leak.

The Winter Haven Police Department says a work crew was digging in front of the center when they punctured a gas line.

Police say winds from the nearby lake are pushing gas fumes toward the facility, but no other residents are being affected.

Cypress Gardens Boulevard will be shut down in both directions from Interlachen to Polk Street until further notice, according to the WHPD.