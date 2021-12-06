Gas leak causes evacuation at Winter Haven Life Care Center

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Caution

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven fire personnel are evacuating the Life Care Center on Cypress Gardens Boulevard after a digging mishap caused a gas leak.

The Winter Haven Police Department says a work crew was digging in front of the center when they punctured a gas line.

Police say winds from the nearby lake are pushing gas fumes toward the facility, but no other residents are being affected.

Cypress Gardens Boulevard will be shut down in both directions from Interlachen to Polk Street until further notice, according to the WHPD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss