WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Officer Hunter Mitchell did not spend her 4th of July at a cookout or hanging out by the pool.

She was on patrol on the Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

“Can you get me out a fire extinguisher and a sound producing device please?” she asked a man who said he had spent the morning on a jet ski.

Officer Mitchell serves in Polk County for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“I see you got that life jacket on. Can you go ahead and clasp that top one as well?” she asked the jet skier.

Life jackets are her main priority. In the safety checks, Officer Mitchell is making sure there are enough life jackets for everyone on board and that children under the age of six are wearing one. Those are rules required by law.

Earlier this year, two people drowned on Lake Eloise, a part of the Chain of Lakes.

“If they would have had life jackets on, they would have survived. You can tell me you’re the best swimmer in the world. You could tell me you’re a rescue swimmer. I’m going to tell you that’s all fine and dandy but unfortunately you have [a life jacket] on board for you,” said Officer Mitchell.

She is also checking to make sure boats are registered, have a whistle or noisemaker on board and in some cases, a fire extinguisher.

“A lot of very tragic things have happened in this boating season already since the beginning of this year. Our main job is just to make sure that we can mitigate that a lot,” said Officer Mitchell.

According to FWC, from Saturday through Monday of this holiday weekend in the Tampa Bay area, FWC received 10 calls for service. There were six reported boating accidents and 13 people were charged with boating under the influence in the Tampa Bay area.

“It’s not illegal to drink on a boat. If you’re operating you’re allowed to drink on a boat. The whole key is not to drink past your normal faculties,” said Officer Mitchell.

Dave Ruggeri of Winter Haven said he appreciates the officers being on the lookout.

“FWC, sheriff’s department, I love them being out here. You got a lot of idiots and drunks. I love seeing them out here,” he said.