POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) employee was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she was caught stealing items from a Walmart store in Mulberry.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Ana Ervin visited the Walmart store twice Wednesday and used a self-scan register both times to pay for items. Deputies added that Ervin would intentionally bag additional items she did not scan.

After Ervin was stopped by store security during her second visit, deputies arrested and charged her with petit theft.

Ervin reportedly told deputies she was employed by FWC as a civilian budget analyst. According to FWC, Ervin’s employment with the agency has since been terminated.

“Retail theft is a serious problem for consumers—it increases the cost of goods for everyone,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We are going to continue to hold thieves accountable.”