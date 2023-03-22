BABSON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman from Frostproof was killed in a crash in Babson Park on Tuesday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Scenic Highway North and Waverly Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies identified the woman as 53-year-old Patricia “Lynn” Roberts, who was driving a Kia Stinger. She had just left her workplace, The Coop restaurant, when the car suddenly came to a stop in the westbound lanes at the intersection.

The driver of an oncoming Chevrolet Tahoe braked and attempted to swerve out of the way, but it was too late. The Tahoe slammed into the driver’s door of the Kia.

Roberts’ car immediately caught fire, the sheriff’s office said, and she died at the scene of the collision. The driver of the Tahoe, 19-year-old Coleden Snowden, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Snowden did not appear to be impaired. Deputies continue to investigate the crash.

Roberts’ workplace, The Coop, posted the following message on Facebook:

There are no words! I believe we are all still in Shock. Lynn you have been in my life 17 years & an employee for the last 4 years, this life is going to be so hard without you. To our coop family, The COOP will be closed this week. Our Coop Family will not be the same! To the family, we love you, support you, and are praying so hard for you! The Coop

Customers responded to the post to share fond memories of Roberts.

“She was always such a ray of sunshine and always knew our order,” one Facebook user said.

“My heart aches for you all. She was always a sweetheart when we came in,” another wrote.