Frostproof triple murder suspects to appear in court Thursday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three suspects will face a judge Thursday in connection with a triple murder in Frostproof over the weekend.

After a three-day manhunt, deputies arrested two brothers and a woman in connection to the “massacre” of three close friends in Frostproof Friday night.

Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, the accused killer, according to Sheriff Grady Judd, was charged with three counts of murder.

TJ’s girlfriend, Mary Whittemore, 27, and brother, Robert Wiggins, 21, were arrested and charged with being accessories to the murders.

The sheriff’s office said the victims, Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, planned a nighttime catfishing trip near Lake Streety Friday evening, and that a chance encounter between one of the victims and the suspects at a nearby Dollar General store led to their brutal murder.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, TJ Wiggins heard Tillman tell the clerk he was going fishing with Kevin Springfield.

“What? Keven’s gonna be there?” TJ replied, according to witnesses.

Security footage showed Tillman and Wiggins having a conversation in the store before Tillman walked out.

The Wiggins brothers and Whittemore left the store after Tillman and got in their car. Robert Wiggins, whom Judd said has been most cooperative with police, told detectives his brother told him to “go to the lake.”

Once they got near the lake, the Wiggins brothers and Whittemore pulled up behind two trucks and TJ Wiggins got out of the vehicle and ran up to their trucks.

“Where’s Keven?” he asked, according to Judd.

Springfield was in the truck with Rollins. TJ Wiggins allegedly pointed a gun at Springfield and demanded money.

“Where’s my truck? You stole the engine out of my truck!” he said, according to the sheriff’s office.

Judd said TJ Wiggins shot Brandon Rollins and Keven Springfield nine to ten times with his handgun, before turning to Tillman and shooting him several times.

All three suspects are due in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

Help for victims

The Polk County Sheriff’s office says they are collecting donations for the victim’s families to help pay for funeral expenses, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says.

“To donate by check, please send donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. and write “Frostproof Homicide Victims’ families” in the memo line. Our address is: 1891 Jim Keene Blvd. Winter Haven, FL 33880″

To donate by credit card, go to sheriff’s office donation site, choose “Other” and type in “Frostproof Homicide Victims’ families.”

All donations will be distributed to the victims’ families.

