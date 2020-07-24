Frostproof ‘massacre’ victims funeral expenses covered following ‘outpouring of support’

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Polk Sheriff’s Charities has received enough money to pay for all funeral expenses for the three families of three young men “massacred” during a fishing trip in Frostproof.

In a statement, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said “On behalf of Brandon, Damion, and Keven’s families, we would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support you have shown during this horrific situation.”

Sheriff Judd says the donations will be split equally among all three families.

“Thank you for proving once again that evil does not win. God bless you all,” Sheriff Judd said.

After a three-day manhunt, deputies arrested two brothers and a woman in connection to the “massacre” of three close friends in Frostproof Friday night.

Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, the accused killer, according to Sheriff Grady Judd, was charged with three counts of murder.

TJ’s girlfriend, Mary Whittemore, 27, and brother, Robert Wiggins, 21, were arrested and charged with being accessories to the murders.

