FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — A Frostproof junior varsity basketball coach was arrested after Polk County detectives said he had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student at the school where he worked.

A student told deputies that she and Skylar Ready, 20, dated when they were both students at Frostproof Middle Senior High School. Ready started working at the school while the teen was still attending classes there.

While working at the school, investigators said Ready sent the 17-year-old sexually explicit messages, including a threat to “kill her” if she slept with anyone else.

“There is no excuse for this guy using his position of authority over a student sexually. This is completely unacceptable,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We applaud Polk County Public Schools taking swift action regarding this coach. We discovered this inappropriate relationship because somebody became aware of it and contacted us. It is more important than ever that if you see or hear something, say something.”

Ready was arrested and charged with four felonies: sex offense on a student by an authority figure, written threat to kill, transmission of material harmful to a minor and lewd battery.

Polk County Public Schools said Ready had been the school’s JV boys basketball coach since the 2022-23 season. School officials said Ready passed a background check before serving as a community coach and will no longer be involved with Polk County Public Schools.

“This individual’s actions show an alarming lack of judgment as a coach working with student athletes,” Superintendent Fred Heid said. “This behavior is not tolerated in our schools; we appreciate the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for investigating this matter and protecting our students.”

