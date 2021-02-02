Frostproof city leaders declare first week of February ‘Donald J. Trump week’

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — Frostproof city leaders met Monday night to officially declare the first week of February “Donald J. Trump Week” in the city.

Frostproof City Council Member Austin Gravley said, “Last night I was proud to be a part of a proclamation the first of its kind making February 1-6 Donald J. Trump week in the City of Frostproof.”

State Representative Anthony Sabatini was on hand for the announcement at Frostproof City Hall. Sabatini made headlines a couple weeks ago when he proposed renaming Florida’s U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

Trump was heavily supported in Frostproof, the proclamation states, having received 76.43% of the votes in the town.

Gravley posted the entire proclamation to his Facebook page:

