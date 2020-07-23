Fort Meade man arrested for making ‘homemade’ videos sexually abusing children

FORT MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Fort Meade man has been arrested on 70 counts of child pornography after Polk County deputies say made homemade videos sexually abusing children as young as two-years-old.

Deputies say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about 36-year-old Steven DeVane.

Detectives were able to execute a search warrant at DeVane’s home and discovered photos and videos that showed the same bed sheets, mirror, window coverings that appeared to be the same as ones seen in the images and video

When detectives seized DeVane’s cell phone they found 70 files of child porn imagery from victims between the ages of 2 and 12.

“DeVane not only engaged in child pornography, he also committed lewd acts in the presence of a baby he had access to – and filmed it. I am grateful, that with the help of our partners at NCMEC, our detectives were able to lock him up and rescue his victims from that beyond horrific environment,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

DeVane has been booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held on no bond until his first appearance hearing which is scheduled for Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, and pending a forensic examination of his electronic devices and a screening of the children he had access to, additional charges are possible.