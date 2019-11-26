Former Polk County detective arrested for falsifying records

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Polk County Sheriff’s Detective Dennis Jones Jr., 31 is facing new charges of falsifying official records and forgery.

Jones was first arrested in September on similar charges.

The sheriff’s office says they first learned that during an investigation in May of this year that jones falsified waivers of prosecution. He claimed he went to two different homes and had parents in a case sign waivers, saying they would not prosecute a case involving two juveniles.

The adults in the case were later able to prove to detectives they never met with Jones and never signed the waivers of prosecution.

In one case, one of the adults provided a security camera video for an entire day that showed Jones never went to the home when he claimed he did. In the other case, the adult had actually moved to a new address and it would have been impossible for Jones to speak to that person when and where he claimed that he did.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office went back and reviewed Jones’ cases and found he’d done similar things over a two year period. He’s now facing 22 new counts of a public servant falsifying official records.

“We are extremely disappointed in – and embarrassed by – Jones’ lazy, deceitful conduct as a sworn law enforcement officer. He betrayed the trust of the men and women with whom he worked, and the public he was entrusted to serve. We want the community to know that we will always hold those who betray the public’s trust accountable, and that it’s our intention he is convicted and sent to state prison.” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

