Former Polk County deputy arrested for sexually harassing female inmate

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Polk County detention deputy was arrested on Wednesday and faces two felony charges after Polk County deputies said he sexually harassed a female inmate.

57-year-old Robert Collins is charged with misuse of public office/unlawful solicitation and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of an employee.

“He’s certainly disappointed the thousands of deputies that work hard every day,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference.

Deputies said they began the investigation after an inmate made a complaint to another detention deputy that she had been victimized by Collins. They said she alleged Collins approached her in a “sexually suggestive way”, and used his position of power to make coerce her into pulling up her top and touching her genitalia, as well as his over his pants.

Deputies say she told them she was afraid to say no because she was scheduled to be released soon, and didn’t think she had a choice.

When deputies interviewed Collins, they say he initially denied the allegations made by the inmate, then admitted to them once they mentioned specifics.

“I thank our victim for coming forward and reporting this reprehensible behavior,” Judd said. “We are just not going to put up with this kind of abuse from someone the public trusts to keep our inmates safely housed while they are incarcerated. His behavior was repulsive, he betrayed our trust, and we are holding him accountable.”

Collins was a detention deputy for nearly 11 and a half years. He resigned before his arrest. Judd said he would have ben terminated had he not resigned.

The allegations were made on Mar. 8. Collins was arrested the next day, and released the next day when he posted a $6,000 bond.