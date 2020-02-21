Former Polk County bus attendant sentenced for abusing special needs child

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former bus attendant for the Polk County School District has been sentenced after surveillance video showed her abusing a special needs student by pulling her hair, hitting her on the head and sitting on her.

Bus surveillance video shows 65-year-old Brenda Nelson of Polk City walking by the child and hitting her on the head with an open hand.

When questioned by detectives, Nelson said the child was misbehaving, beating on the window and trying to leave her seat, however, investigators said the victim was secured by a harness and was not seen acting in a disruptive manner as Nelson described.

“I guess I done it. I didn’t remember hitting her,” Brenda later admitted, “I must have just lost it. I don’t remember doing that. I would never hit one of those kids.”

Nelson faced up to five years in prison.

“She was found guilty of child abuse, a third-degree felony,” Jacob Orr with the Polk County State’s Attorney’s Office said. “The judge sentenced her to 3 years probation.”

Nelson worked as a bus attendant since 1983.