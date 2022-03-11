Former Lakeland commissioner pleads guilty to manslaughter in shoplifter’s death

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man who tried to shoplift from his store.

While serving as a commissioner, Dunn shot Cristobal Lopez as Lopez tried to steal a hatchet from Dunn’s military surplus store, Vets Plus.

Dunn’s defense team previously tried to dismiss the case with the “stand your ground” defense, but prosecutors argued that it would not apply in this situation.

Dunn was originally indicted for second-degree murder, but he took the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

The former commissioner is scheduled to return to court on May 23 for a full-day sentencing hearing. He could be sentenced up to of 17 years and six months in prison for the manslaughter conviction.

“This guilty plea brings closure to the family of the victim, avoids many years of lengthy and costly appeals, and spares the family from enduring the emotional stress of a jury trial,” State Attorney Brian Haas said in a statement.

He will remain out on bond until the sentencing hearing.