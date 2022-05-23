BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn will be sentenced Monday for killing a man who allegedly tried to shoplift from his store in October 2018.

Dunn pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter with a firearm, just days before his trial was set to start.

Dunn, now 51, shot Cristobal Lopez as Lopez tried to steal a hatchet from Vets Army & Navy Surplus, his military surplus store in Lakeland.

If the case went to trial, Dunn’s attorneys were planning to argue that their client acted in self-defense. But Dunn decided to take a plea deal instead.

“Self defense is always tough to prove. The video both helped and hurt,” defense attorney, Mark O’Mara told reporters after his plea hearing.

Dunn was originally indicted for second-degree murder, but he took the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

He faces up to 17½ years in prison.

“He took a life and he knows that. Of course he’s remorseful for that,” O’Mara said. “He felt at the moment it happened that he had to. With reflection and looking back on it, you get a better insight. We all do things in the heat of the moment, spur of the moment and reaction, and it’s sad. It’s sad that any life was lost.”